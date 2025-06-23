Home / Companies / News / Indore-Bhubaneswar IndiGo flight delayed by one hour due to technical snag

Indore-Bhubaneswar IndiGo flight delayed by one hour due to technical snag

Pilots of the IndiGo flight number '6E 6332' noticed a technical snag when the plane was heading towards the runway for take-off, Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport director Vipin Kant Seth said

After engineers rectified the "minor technical snag", the flight left for its destination (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Indore
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 12:36 PM IST
A "minor technical snag" was detected in an IndiGo flight from Indore to Bhubaneswar carrying 140 persons, due to which it took off about an hour late from its scheduled time on Monday, the airport officials here said.

Pilots of the IndiGo flight number '6E 6332' noticed a technical snag when the plane was heading towards the runway for take-off, Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport director Vipin Kant Seth told PTI.

The plane was brought back to the apron. After engineers rectified the "minor technical snag", the flight left for its destination, he said.

ALSO READ: IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Bengaluru after 'Mayday' alert

"Passengers were not de-boarded during the repair work," Seth said, without giving specific details of the technical glitch.

Another airport official said IndiGo's Indore-Bhubaneswar flight was scheduled to take off at 9 am on Monday but could depart at 10.16 am after the necessary repairs.

There were 140 persons on board the plane, the official said.

The apron is part of an airport where the aircraft are parked, refuelled, maintained and passengers are boarded or de-boarded.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

