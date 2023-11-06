Home / Companies / News / Gogoro inks pact with HPCL to set up battery swapping stations across India

Gogoro inks pact with HPCL to set up battery swapping stations across India

Gogoro, which has achieved nearly 500 million battery swaps to date, has developed a platform that HPCL can embrace and emulate, Garg added

Press Trust of India Mumbai
He further said that Gogoro is joining together with the Indian business community

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 7:20 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Nasdaq-listed battery swapping company Gogoro on Monday said it has signed an initial pact with HPCL to set-up battery swapping stations across the country in the coming years.

As part of the collaboration, Gogoro will develop a broad battery swapping infrastructure for electric two-wheelers, as it will roll out battery swapping stations across HPCL's retail outlets throughout the country, the company said in a statement.

HPCL (Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd), a public sector oil marketing firm, has over 21,000 retail outlets, it added.

"We are announcing a partnership with HPCL to roll out thousands of Gogoro battery swapping stations across its retail outlets throughout the country in the coming years," Horace Luke, founder and CEO of Gogoro said.

India is in the early stages of a massive electric transformation of its urban two-wheeler transportation system, and it is increasingly evident that battery swapping is a critical component to broad adoption, so building out the swapping infrastructure is crucial, he added.

He further said that Gogoro is joining together with the Indian business community and national and local governments to deploy a battery swapping and electric vehicle ecosystem that is open, accessible and scalable.

"HPCL and Gogoro are partnering to develop a broad battery swapping infrastructure for two-wheeler vehicles that will both grow and sustain a leading electric vehicle ecosystem in India that is safe, clean and readily available across India's cities, said Amit Garg, Director of Marketing at HPCL.

Gogoro, which has achieved nearly 500 million battery swaps to date, has developed a platform that HPCL can embrace and emulate, Garg added.

Also Read

Govt's battery swapping policy for EVs faces resistance from industry

Zomato-Battery Smart partner to facilitate battery swapping for e-bikes

RACEnergy inaugurates 10,000 sq ft battery production facility in T'gana

Delhi to get more EV charging stations, battery swapping facilities

Gogoro gets Maharashtra nod to set up $1.5 bn smart battery infra

Airbus and its suppliers expect 50% rise in jobs they support by 2025

Byju's in talks with 3-4 strategic buyers to sell Epic for $450 million

Siemens AG seeks discount for Siemens Energy's stake in Indian JV: Report

PNB Housing Finance aims expansion in affordable housing, 60 more branches

Alcohol maker Radico Khaitan's Q2 profit rises on robust premium demand

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :HPCLbattery technologyBattery makersHindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 7:20 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Baghel using hawala transactions for Assembly elections: Smriti Irani

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination for Rajasthan elections 2023

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

Wasim Akram pitches for India vs Rest of world match; check teams here

India News

'Odd-even' scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13 to Nov 20 to curb pollution

SC asks for national model for girls' toilets in govt-aided schools

Economy News

Govt could discard proposed DESH Bill, amend SEZ Act: Details here

Oil at $110 could prompt RBI to hike interest rate again: Morgan Stanley

Next Story