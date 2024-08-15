Google Search to expand AI Overviews to six new countries including India

Google Search on Thursday said that its AI Overviews will be coming to six more countries, including India, over two months after the feature was launched in the US.

The feature introduced in the US in May this year offers users a preview of a topic or query based on a variety of sources, including web sources, in the search bar.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The feature will be added to Google Search in the UK, India, Japan, Indonesia, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further, the experience in each country will have local language support, said Google.

“In India, we’re rolling out AI Overviews in English and Hindi and also introducing popular India-first features that were well-received during our Search Labs experiment, helping you easily switch between English and Hindi results with the language toggle button, and listen to responses with text-to-speech by tapping the 'Listen' button,” said the company in a blogpost.