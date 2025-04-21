ICICI Bank ends flat after hitting 52-week high on Q4 earnings boost

Shares of ICICI Bank ended on a flat note on Monday after climbing over 2 per cent intra-day as the firm reported a 15.7 per cent jump in March quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 13,502 crore.

The company's stock went up by 2.15 per cent to Rs 1,437 -- its 52-week high level -- during the day on the BSE. It finally ended at Rs 1,409.40, up 0.20 per cent.

On the NSE, shares of the firm rallied 2.08 per cent to reach the 52-week high of Rs 1,436 in intra-day trade. The stock later ended at Rs 1,408.10, up 0.10 per cent.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 855.30 points or 1.09 per cent to settle above the 79,000 mark at 79,408.50. The NSE Nifty climbed 273.90 points or 1.15 per cent to close at 24,125.55.

The company's earnings were announced on Saturday.

On a standalone basis, the second largest private sector lender's net profit for the January-March quarter came at Rs 12,630 crore, up 18 per cent, against Rs 10,708 crore in the year-ago period.

The core net interest income moved up 11 per cent to Rs 21,193 crore, from the year-ago period's Rs 19,093 crore.

The non-interest income, excluding treasury, increased 18.4 per cent to Rs 7,021 crore.

The gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 1.67 per cent at the end of March 2025, from 1.96 per cent in December 2024.