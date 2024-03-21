Home / Companies / News / Govt cautions influencers against promoting offshore betting platforms

Govt cautions influencers against promoting offshore betting platforms

Calculated on the basis of the closing price of Rs 3,977.55 on March 19, the deal value comes to Rs 9,307.46 crore

Tata Sons shares had slipped on stock exchanges from March 18 to March 20, amid reports that its promoter Tata Sons is likely to sell a minority stake in the IT major. Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 7:39 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Sons has offloaded shares worth around Rs 9,300 crore in IT major Tata Consultancy Services through open market route, a regulatory filing said on Thursday.

According to the filing, Tata Sons has sold 234 lakh shares amounting to 0.65 per cent stake in TCS on March 19.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Calculated on the basis of the closing price of Rs 3,977.55 on March 19, the deal value comes to Rs 9,307.46 crore.

The block deal initiated by Tata Sons was aimed to offload up to 2.34 crore shares of TCS at a floor price of Rs 4,001 per share. This floor price represented a 3.65 per cent discount from Monday's closing price of Rs 4,144.75 apiece.

As of December 2023, promoters and promoter group entities hold a 72.41 per cent stake in TCS, of which 72.38 per cent shareholding is owned by Tata Sons.

Shares of TCS recovered 0.09 per cent and settled for the day on Thursday at Rs 3,974.05 apiece on BSE, after witnessing a decline in the previous three trading sessions.

Tata Sons shares had slipped on stock exchanges from March 18 to March 20, amid reports that its promoter Tata Sons is likely to sell a minority stake in the IT major.

Also Read

Stocks to Watch: TCS, Aditya Birla Sun Life, L&T Finance, Tata Steel, SBI

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Offers on Apple, Samsung, other smartphones

No fireworks from TCS Q2 nos, headcount dip keeps outlook bleak: Analysts

Tata Sons may fetch valuation up to $96 billion in IPO, says Spark

Q3 preview: TCS likely to report single-digit growth in revenue, net profit

TVS Holdings to raise up to Rs 650 crore through NCDs next fiscal

Income Tax dept imposes Rs 103.63 crore penalty on Tata Chemicals

Aster DM's deal to separate India and GCC businesses nears completion

Accenture fans IT industry spending gloom with annual forecast cut

Kia India to increase prices of vehicles by up to 3% from April 1

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Tata SonsTCSIT Industry

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 7:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story