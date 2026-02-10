Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Companies / News / Govt to sell up to 5% in Bhel at ₹254 per share; OFS opens Wednesday

Govt to sell up to 5% in Bhel at ₹254 per share; OFS opens Wednesday

The issue will open for non-retail investors on Wednesday, while retail investors will get to put in price bid on Thursday

BHEL
BHEL (Representative Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 8:18 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The government will sell up to 5 per cent stake in Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) via an offer for sale (OFS) beginning on Wednesday at a floor price of ₹254 a share.

"Government offers to disinvest 3 per cent equity in the BHEL with an additional 2 oer cent as green shoe option," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Arunish Chawla said on X.

The issue will open for non-retail investors on Wednesday, while retail investors will get to put in price bid on Thursday.

If fully subscribed at the floor price, sale of 17.41 crore shares, or 5 per cent stake, would fetch the government ₹4,422 crore.

The floor price of ₹254 a share is about 8 per cent below BHEL's closing share price of ₹276.05 on the BSE.

The base issue size comprises over 10.44 crore shares, or 3 per cent stake, in BHEL, plus a greenshoe option to sell over 6.96 crore shares or 2 per cent.

The government holds 63.17 per cent in BHEL. Shares of BHEL closed at ₹276.05, up 0.53 per cent over its previous close on Tuesday.

So far in the current fiscal year, the government has raised ₹8,768 crore through PSU disinvestments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Tata Motors bags order to supply 70,000 commercial vehicles to Indonesia

Mahindra Lifespaces and Japan's Mitsui Fudosan announce long-term JV

Carlyle to buy majority stake in Edelweiss home finance arm for ₹2,100 cr

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank adopts Oracle Fusion Cloud to boost efficiency

AstraZeneca gets Indian regulator's nod to market cancer drug Imfinzi

Topics :BhelDipamCompany News

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 8:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story