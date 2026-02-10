Govt to sell up to 5% in Bhel at ₹254 per share; OFS opens Wednesday

The government will sell up to 5 per cent stake in Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) via an offer for sale (OFS) beginning on Wednesday at a floor price of ₹254 a share.

"Government offers to disinvest 3 per cent equity in the BHEL with an additional 2 oer cent as green shoe option," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Arunish Chawla said on X.

The issue will open for non-retail investors on Wednesday, while retail investors will get to put in price bid on Thursday.

If fully subscribed at the floor price, sale of 17.41 crore shares, or 5 per cent stake, would fetch the government ₹4,422 crore.