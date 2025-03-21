Home / Companies / News / Green hydrogen: RIL buys land, Adani Energy wins transmission order

Green hydrogen: RIL buys land, Adani Energy wins transmission order

NTPL (post-acquisition) on Friday entered into a share purchase agreement with WCL to acquire 74 per cent equity stake in Nauyaan Shipyard (NSPL) for Rs 382.73 crore

Driving towards green horizons, OMCs unite for hydrogen road map
NSPL is entitled to leasehold interest in about 138 acres (apart from the right to use foreshore land) near RIL’s Dahej manufacturing plant
Amritha Pillay Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 7:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mukesh Ambani-promoted Reliance Industries on Friday announced a ₹382 crore land deal to support its green hydrogen business.
 
On the other hand, Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) said it has won a ₹2,800 crore power transmission order for a green hydrogen project.
 
On Friday, RIL said its subsidiary Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited (RSBVL) acquired 100 per cent equity stake in Nauyaan Tradings Private Limited (NTPL) from Welspun Tradings Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Welspun Corp Limited (WCL).
 
NTPL (post-acquisition) on Friday entered into a share purchase agreement with WCL to acquire 74 per cent equity stake in Nauyaan Shipyard (NSPL) for ₹382.73 crore.
 
NSPL is entitled to leasehold interest in about 138 acres (apart from right to use foreshore land) near RIL’s Dahej manufacturing plant.
 
“The land is proposed to be used for additional activities, including inter-alia for setting up of salt handling, storage and brine preparation facilities; engineering fabrication of structures; and manufacturing of hydrogen electrolysers,” RIL said.

Also Read

DP World, Reliance Industries join hands for innovative rail solution

Reliance acquires Nauyaan Tradings, eyes majority stake in shipyard arm

Reliance exported Rs 6,850 cr worth of fuel from Russian oil to US: Report

Starlink deal: Regulatory, pricing woes outweigh positives for Airtel, RIL

Starlink deal: Can the stars shine bright for Airtel, RIL? Chart check here

In a separate announcement, AESL said it has won a ₹2,800 crore power transmission project in Gujarat to supply green electrons for manufacturing green hydrogen and green ammonia in Mundra, Gujarat.
 
The project involves upgrading the Navinal (Mundra) electrical substation by adding two large 765/400kV transformers and connecting the substation to Bhuj substation.
 
AESL said it won the project under the tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) mechanism and PFC Consulting Limited was the bid process coordinator.
 
AESL noted that this is the company’s sixth order win this financial year, taking its order book to ₹57,561 crore.
 
 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Rasna to foray into ready to drink segment, says chairman Piruz Khambatta

Coke, Pepsi set to battle Campa with ₹10 no-sugar drinks in key markets

Signature Global acquires 8.39 acre land in Gurugram for Rs 282 crore

Snowflake, Nasscom to train 100,000 Indians in data, AI over two years

Breakfast meeting revives Ashok Leyland's stalled bus plant in Andhra

Topics :Reliance IndustriesMukesh Ambanihydrogen

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story