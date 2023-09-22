Greenish deposits, corrosion on leased aircraft: Go First lessor to HC

The Resolution Professional (RP) of Go First is not maintaining the aircraft as per court orders and there are 'greenish deposits', 'corrosion', 'rusting' on the leased planes, one of the lessors of the airline told the Delhi High Court on Friday.

DAE (SY 22)13 Ireland, who has leased two aircraft to Go First, said that protective covers around the leased aircraft were also removed. The lessor's counsel told the court that if the Resolution Professional (RP) of the airline says that the airline should fly, they should demonstrate that. "If the RP in good faith says we should be able to fly, you should be able to demonstrate that. It is the duty of the RP to demonstrate that," the lessor told the court.

The Delhi High Court reserved its orders in three applications filed by aircraft lessors of the airline seeking permission to maintain their aircraft.

The lessor's lawyer also alleged the condition of the leased aircraft deteriorates every time it is inspected. "It is the duty of the RP to ensure that the maintenance is carried out in a correct manner," he said.

The lessor added that the RP is not giving them access to key documents of the aircraft, such as maintenance records, which are essential to discern if the aircraft are being 'maintained in a flyworthy condition'. "Aircraft should be in flyworthy condition. If the RP is carrying out maintenance, it is their duty to show that to the court," he said.

Other lessors, such as BOC Aviation Ireland and ACG Aircraft Leasing, have also filed similar applications. ACG Aircraft Leasing told the court that critical parts such as fan blades, escape slides and other parts are missing from at least two planes.

Another lessor has, meanwhile, sought directions to Go First to replace "robbed" parts of its leased aircraft. They have also sought round-the-clock security for their grounded aircraft.

Meanwhile, the RP's counsel questioned why the lessors were moving both the Delhi High Court and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for the same relief. He said that the division bench order of the Delhi High Court had modified the single judge's order on 12 July so the lessors should now go to the division bench for relief.

The matter will likely come up for hearing on 5 October at 3:30 pm.

Go First had filed for insolvency in May after which the moratorium period kicked in, meaning that the aircraft could not be taken back by the lessors. The lessors had then moved the NCLT as well as the Delhi High Court to access the leased aircraft.