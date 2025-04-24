GreenLine, Bekaert partner to drive sustainable logistics with LNG trucks

Essar venture GreenLine Mobility Solutions on Thursday said it has joined hands with tire reinforcement technology company Bekaert to decarbonise road logistics.

The partnership was flagged off with the deployment of GreenLine's LNG-powered trucks at Bekaert's Ranjangaon plant in Maharashtra, marking the beginning of a pilot phase, the company said in a statement.

The pilot phase aims to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of Bekaert's logistics operations.

The partnership will support India's vision of a gas-based economy, the statement said.

Each GreenLine LNG truck is expected to reduce up to 24 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, contributing to Bekaert's ambition of becoming carbon net-zero by 2050 and achieving 65 per cent of sales from sustainable solutions.

"At GreenLine, we are proud to offeran integrated ecosystem - from LNG refuelling to real-time telematics - that empowers our partners to make meaningful progress on their net-zero goals," Anand Mimani, CEO of GreenLine Mobility Solutions, said.

Dinesh Mukhedkar, Procurement Operations Lead - South Asia and Procurement Global Shared Service Centre Lead, Bekaert, said, "As part of our purpose 'Establishing the new possible', and our ambition to lead in safe, smart, and sustainable solutions, decarbonising logistics is an essential step. This directly supports our commitment to ESG principles and long-term sustainability goals." GreenLine's expanding fleet of LNG-powered trucks has already clocked more than 40 million kilometres, avoiding over 10,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

The company's ongoing expansion includes plans to deploy over 10,000 LNG and EV trucks, supported by a nationwide network of 100 LNG refuelling stations, EV charging hubs, and battery swapping facilities, targeting a reduction of 1 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

GreenLine Mobility Solutions is India's largest operator of LNG and electric-powered heavy commercial trucks. It operates LNG-powered trucks for long-haul transportation and electric vehicles (EVs) for short-haul operations.

Founded in 1880, Belgium-headquartered Bekaert (Euronext Brussels, BEKB) is a global leader in tire reinforcement technology whose 21,000 employees worldwide together generated 4 billion euros in consolidated sales in 2024.