Home / Companies / News / AMFI elects Sundeep Sikka as chairman, Vishal Kapoor as vice-chairman

AMFI elects Sundeep Sikka as chairman, Vishal Kapoor as vice-chairman

Sundeep Sikka has been elected chairman and Vishal Kapoor as vice-chairman of AMFI. They will focus on expanding mutual fund reach, enhancing investor trust, and boosting financial inclusion

Sundeep Sikka, ED & CEO, Nippon India Mutual Fund
Sundeep Sikka, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nippon Life India Asset Management is now the new chairman of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI)
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 8:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sundeep Sikka, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nippon Life India Asset Management, has been elected as the new chairman of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). Vishal Kapoor, the CEO of Bandhan AMC, has been elected as vice-chairman.
 
The new chairman and vice-chairman, who were elected by the AMFI board members following the association's 30th annual general meeting, will take charge with immediate effect, AMFI said.
 
The two positions were previously held by HDFC AMC CEO Navneet Munot and Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund CEO Anthony Heredia.
 
This marks the second term of Sundeep Sikka as AMFI chairman. He held the position from 2013 to 2015 and has been on the AMFI Board since 2009. Vishal Kapoor has been serving as chairman of the ARN Committee since 2020 and has been on the AMFI Board since 2018. 
 
"Our priority will be to expand the reach of mutual funds across geographies, strengthen investor confidence through transparency and trust, and work closely with SEBI and policymakers to advance financial inclusion. As an industry body, we aspire to make mutual funds not just a preferred investment option but a nationwide movement for long-term wealth creation," Sikka said.
 
Kapoor said the focus would be on driving awareness and bringing new investors to mutual funds. "We will focus on simplifying access, enhancing investor awareness at the grassroots, and enabling first-time investors to confidently participate in India’s growth story. Strengthening and expanding the reach of distributors and advisors will be an important element in broadening investor participation across the country," he said.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HCLTech, SailPoint partner to deliver identity security solutions

Raymond Lifestyle to cut apparel prices after India's GST reduction

Edelweiss' Altiva Hybrid Long-Short Fund set to be 1st SIF in hybrid space

TVS Motor launches Ntorq 150, India's first 'hyper sport scooter'

Diageo India partners with THSC to train 300 youth for different roles

Topics :Nippon life InsuranceNippon Life CompanyInsurance industry

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 8:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story