HCLTech, SailPoint partner to deliver identity security solutions

Technology major HCLTech on Thursday announced a partnership with SailPoint, a global identity management software company, to deliver artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled identity security solutions for enterprises.

The collaboration combines the SailPoint Identity Security Cloud, powered by its AI-driven platform SailPoint Atlas, with HCLTech’s expertise in managing identity at scale. The offering, through the partnership, will automate lifecycle access controls, continuously monitor access risks, and enforce security policies across hybrid, multicloud, and AI-driven ecosystems.

HCLTech will bring its cybersecurity and managed services capabilities, while SailPoint will contribute its identity risk analytics to strengthen governance frameworks.

Amid rising adoption of AI in enterprise workflows, identity verification and evaluation are becoming increasingly mission-critical. “As enterprises deploy GenAI applications and agents, identity becomes mission-critical infrastructure. This strategic alliance ensures organizations have zero-trust-aligned identity controls to confidently govern access in real time,” HCLTech said in a statement.