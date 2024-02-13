Home / Companies / News / Hartek Power secures substantial Rs 113 crore order from state-owned SJVN

Hartek Power secures substantial Rs 113 crore order from state-owned SJVN

The project entails developing, implementing, and maintaining a 75 MW (AC) grid-connected solar PV power plant, along with a 132 kV sub-station, Hartek Power said in a statement

Hartek Power, the power infrastructure arm of Hartek Group, is one of the leading EPC companies in India in the power system sector
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 5:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Hartek Power on Tuesday said it has bagged an order of Rs 113 crore from state-owned SJVN in Jamui, Bihar.

The project entails developing, implementing, and maintaining a 75 MW (AC) grid-connected solar PV power plant, along with a 132 kV sub-station, Hartek Power said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The scope of work also includes land development, design, engineering, equipment procurement, testing at the manufacturer's works, packing, forwarding, and transportation, the company said.

"Our expertise and dedication will ensure the successful implementation and seamless operation of the 75MW solar project in Jamui," Sanjeev Gupta, CEO of Hartek Power, said.

Hartek Power, the power infrastructure arm of Hartek Group, is one of the leading EPC companies in India in the power system sector.

Also Read

Power PSUs to implement PM Suryodaya Yojana: Power minister R K Singh

SJVN Green Energy inks two pacts to supply 1,200 MW solar power to Punjab

CBI lodges FIR against Siemens Gamesa, 3 retired officials of SJVN

SJVN gets govt approval to form JVs for 8778 MW hydro, renewable projects

SJVN secures Rs 10,000 cr construction finance facility from banks

Adani-Hindenburg row: Plea filed in SC seeks review of January 3 verdict

Trade unions have called for one day strike on February 16, says CIL

NCLT extends deadline for Go First's insolvency for another 60 days

68% Indian companies intend to hire freshers in first half of 2024: Report

Colliers to construct Infibeam Avenues' $10 mn AI, tech hub in Ahmedabad

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SJVNPSUsPower Sector

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story