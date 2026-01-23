HCLTech acquires Singapore-based Finergic Solutions for $14.7 million

IT services major HCLTech on Friday announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Finergic Solutions, a boutique wealth consulting firm headquartered in Singapore, in an all-cash transaction worth Singapore dollar 19 million (around $14.7 million). The transaction is expected to close by April 30, 2026.

The acquisition aligns with HCLTech’s strategic focus on strengthening its financial services expertise, particularly in core banking and wealth management, the company said. The addition of Finergic’s niche capabilities, combined with the scale of HCLTech, is expected to enhance service delivery across the financial services and wealth management industry.

Founded in 2019, Finergic focuses on core banking and wealth management transformation and has a strong, well-established global presence. Apart from Singapore, Finergic has a presence in Luxembourg, Switzerland and India.

“With Finergic’s focused domain expertise, HCLTech is strategically positioned to strengthen its digital services capabilities in wealth management,” said Srinivasan Seshadri, chief growth officer and global head, financial services, HCLTech. Finergic’s capabilities will complement HCLTech’s existing global experience supporting clients on Temenos products, including more than 40 global banks. “Over the past several years, Finergic has built a strong reputation in delivering core banking and wealth management transformation programmes. Our end-to-end solution capabilities, supported by a highly experienced and skilled team, position us uniquely within the industry. We are delighted to become a part of HCLTech’s growth journey and mark an exciting new chapter for the team at Finergic,” said Ganesh Swaminathan, Saravanan Kandaswamy and Senthil Kumar Sekar, co-founders of Finergic.