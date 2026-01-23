Swan Defence secures $227 mn deal for chemical tankers at Pipavav yard

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (SDHI), which owns the Pipavav Shipyard in Gujarat, on Friday announced the signing of a newbuild contract for six chemical tankers, marking the first such deal for any Indian shipbuilder.

What is the size and significance of the chemical tanker order?

“Valued at $227 million, the contract from leading European shipowner Rederiet Stenersen AS represents one of India’s largest single commercial shipbuilding orders and the first and the largest chemical tanker order awarded to an Indian shipyard,” the company said. The agreement includes an option for an additional six sister vessels.

How does the company view the policy environment for shipbuilding?