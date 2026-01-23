Syngene downgrades its revenue guidance by 5% on Librela inventory impact

Contract development and manufacturing player Syngene International has downgraded revenue guidance by 3-5 per cent for this financial year (FY26). This is owing to inventory correction for veterinary drug Librela (bedinvetmab), said Deepak Jain, chief financial officer (CFO).

In an interaction with Business Standard, the company said this comes at a time when the firm is facing headwinds due to inventory correction for Librela. The drug is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody used to treat osteoarthritis in dogs.

Due to this, Syngene saw its consolidated net profit dropping 89 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 15 crore. Revenue also fell by 3 per cent for the third quarter (Q3).

Jain added that the firm had already guided towards a decline in profits at the start of the financial year. It was not just due to headwinds coming from one product, but also the fact that Syngene has several manufacturing capacities which may become operational soon.

“During our guidance at the beginning of the year, we spoke about the fact that inventory correction will have an impact on our finances. Now, that is playing throughout the year, with this quarter showing a little steeper impact than what we had thought,” said Jain.