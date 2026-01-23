Syngene downgrades its revenue guidance by 5% on Librela inventory impact

Jain added that the firm had already guided towards a decline in profits at the start of the financial year. It was not just due to headwinds coming from one product, but also the fact that Syngene has several manufacturing capacities which may become operational soon.
“During our guidance at the beginning of the year, we spoke about the fact that inventory correction will have an impact on our finances. Now, that is playing throughout the year, with this quarter showing a little steeper impact than what we had thought,” said Jain.
He added this inventory correction issue is expected to persist for the coming quarters beyond the current financial year.