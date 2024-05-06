Home / Companies / News / HCLTech partners with Amazon Web Services to drive GenAI adoption

The joint entity will help enterprises explore and develop GenAI-led use cases, proofs of concept, tools and solutions, and will provide clients early access to AWS's advanced GenAI services

HCLTech
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 4:33 PM IST
IT services firm HCLTech on Monday said it has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to 'accelerate GenAI-led enterprise digital transformation'.

The companies will work together to implement AWS GenAI (generative AI) services such as Amazon Bedrock, Amazon CodeWhisperer, Amazon SageMaker and Amazon Titan for enterprises across multiple industries, according to a company statement.

"This strategic collaboration agreement seeks to help enterprises unlock the value of GenAI by empowering them to reshape business models, elevate customer experiences and foster growth," Prabhakar Appana, Senior Vice President and AWS Global Head, HCLTech said.
 

The joint entity will help enterprises explore and develop GenAI-led use cases, proofs of concept, tools and solutions, and will provide clients early access to AWS's advanced GenAI services.

First Published: May 06 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

