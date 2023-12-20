Home / Companies / News / HDFC bank raises Rs 7,425 crore through infrastructure bond issue

HDFC bank raises Rs 7,425 crore through infrastructure bond issue

The bank issued and allotted on Wednesday on a private placement basis 7.71 per cent unsecured, redeemable, long-term, fully paid up, non-convertible bonds in the nature of debentures, HDFC Bank said

Press Trust of India New Delhi

Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 4:59 PM IST
Private sector HDFC Bank on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 7,425 crore via non-convertible bonds for funding infrastructure and affordable housing projects.

The bank issued and allotted on Wednesday on a private placement basis 7.71 per cent unsecured, redeemable, long-term, fully paid up, non-convertible bonds in the nature of debentures, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

As many as 7,42,500 bonds of face value Rs 1,00,000 each were issued to raise Rs 7,425 crore for funding infrastructure and affordable housing projects, it said.

The bank issued 7,42,500 bonds of face value Rs 1 lakh each, it said.

Topics :HDFC groupHDFC bond issueHDFC Bank

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 4:58 PM IST

