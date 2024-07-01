HDFC Capital Advisors acquires 8.5% stake in TruBoard Technologies

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

TruBoard has developed a technology platform called TruGenie for real estate asset management which aims to address the needs of investors, asset owners and developers

This strategic investment will help in accelerating technology enhancements, expand market reach, and ensure robust infrastructure and customer support for future growth, the statement added.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 10:43 PM IST
HDFC Capital Advisors on Monday said it has acquired an 8.5 per cent stake in Truboard Technologies Pvt Ltd.

TruBoard has developed a technology platform called TruGenie for real estate asset management which aims to address the needs of investors, asset owners and developers.

TruGenie is currently being used by some of the top private banks and real estate funds, a statement said.
 

"Our investment in TruBoard is part of the H@ART initiative which has been set up to invest and partner in technology companies that bring efficiencies in the real estate ecosystem," Vipul Roongta, Managing Director and CEO of HDFC Capital, said.

TruBoard Co-Founder Vipul Thakore said this strategic investment by HDFC Capital is a testament to our vision and the value we bring to the industry.

This strategic investment will help in accelerating technology enhancements, expand market reach, and ensure robust infrastructure and customer support for future growth, the statement added.

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 10:43 PM IST

