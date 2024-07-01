Tata Motors reports 8% decline in June domestic wholesales at 74,147 units

Tata Motors on Monday reported an 8 per cent decline in total domestic wholesales to 74,147 units in June.

The company's domestic wholesales stood at 80,383 units a year ago.

Sales of passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles, in the domestic market, were lower by 8 per cent at 43,624 units in June as compared with 47,359 units in the year-ago month, it added.

"Going forward, we foresee recovery of demand, as enquiries have remained strong despite low retails in the past two months. This strong enquiry pipeline, in addition to the onset of festive season from August, augurs well for the industry," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra said in a statement.

The automaker is fully geared up to leverage this growth opportunity on the back of strong demand for SUV portfolio, especially Punch and Nexon, as well as new launches in the coming months, he added.

In the April-June quarter, passenger vehicle dispatches stood at 1,38,682 units compared with 1,40,450 units in the year-ago period.

Total commercial vehicle sales too declined 8 per cent to 30,623 units last month from 33,148 units in June 2023.

"Going forward, the forecast of a healthy monsoon, expectations of policy continuity and continuing thrust on infra-related developmental projects by the government are expected to improve the demand for commercial vehicles," Tata Motors Executive Director Girish Wagh said.

The demand in staff, intercity, and stage carriage segments should also remain healthy despite the seasonal dip often seen in school transportation in the second quarter, he added.

The company said its commercial vehicle sales rose to 87,615 units in the April-June quarter, an increase of 7 per cent against 82,225 units in the year-ago period.