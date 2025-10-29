Hero MotoCorp rides into France with Hunk 440 to boost global footprint

Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday announced its entry into the French market, marking its 52nd international presence. The move comes through a distribution partnership with GD France, strengthening the company’s European operations after expansions in Italy, Spain, and the UK.

Hero showcases Euro 5+ range at Paris debut

The official debut took place at the UTAC Mortefontaine proving ground near Paris, where Hero showcased its Euro 5+ motorcycle range led by the Hunk 440. The company said the expansion aligns with its plan to grow its footprint across key European markets through local partnerships.

Partnership strengthens Hero’s European strategy

Sanjay Bhan, executive vice-president at Hero MotoCorp , said the French entry represents a step in its global growth strategy. “Our partnership with GD France strengthens our European presence. The Hunk 440 is designed for riders seeking reliability, performance, and accessible ownership,” he said. Hunk 440 tailored for European riders The Hunk 440, compliant with Euro 5+ and EU standards, is positioned in the A2 performance segment. It features a 440cc engine generating 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 36 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm, with dual-channel ABS, 320 mm front and 240 mm rear discs, KYB USD forks, LED lighting, and a digital TFT display with navigation.

The model will be available in two colour options — Twilight Blue and Phantom Black — priced at €3,599 including VAT, which is approximately ₹3.7 lakh. Network expansion across France planned by 2028 Under the partnership, GD France will establish more than 30 sales and service outlets initially, expanding to over 50 by 2026 and achieving full network deployment by 2028. The distributor will also oversee after-sales operations, including technical service and warranty support. Hero offers extended warranty for French customers Ghislain Guiot, CEO of GD France, said the collaboration aims to deliver reliable products and a consistent ownership experience supported by a countrywide network.