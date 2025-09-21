Home / Companies / News / Hero MotoCorp eyes strong festive sales to maintain 2-wheeler market lead

Hero MotoCorp eyes strong festive sales to maintain 2-wheeler market lead

The country's largest two-wheeler maker, which recently crossed 125 million unit production milestone, expects the GST rate cut on two-wheelers to boost demand

Hero MotoCorp
Hero MotoCorp retailed a total of 54,45,251 units in FY25 to lead the two-wheeler space. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 10:29 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hero MotoCorp expects the ongoing festival season to be "one of the best" in terms of sales, helping it maintain leadership position in the domestic two-wheeler segment this year as well, according to a senior company executive.

The country's largest two-wheeler maker, which recently crossed 125 million unit production milestone, expects the GST rate cut on two-wheelers to boost demand and compensate for the loss of sales in the period leading up to the major tax reform.

"Its probably the best macro environment that we've had in a long, long time, and it should fructify in much better numbers than the industry anticipated earlier," Hero MotoCorp Chief Business Officer Ashutosh Varma told PTI in an interaction.

The industry for the first five months was largely flat, and hence, expectations prior to GST rationalisation were a little muted, he added.

"There has been some deferment of purchase that should largely manifest during the Navratri period. But we have a strong booking pipeline... It's an exciting time to be in. I think it (festive period) should be one of the best that we've had," Varma noted.

Elaborating further, he stated that even without the GST reforms, the company was expecting to grow better than the industry on the back of existing products and upcoming new launches.

"Now, I guess it's a double benefit. We have a slew of new products that are there. I mean, 12 products of ours, which will see the festive season for the first time, the overall positive macro, we should grow ahead of the industry," Varma said.

Asked about retaining leadership in the domestic two-wheeler industry, he stated, "We are clear leaders. As per the Vahan data till August, we are ahead in the first five months itself by almost two lakh units. And I mean, we've never lost leadership that way.

"And we are confident that with what's going to pan out going forward, this gap will only widen, and we will close the year strong, clearly as leaders again for 2025," Varma added.

Hero MotoCorp retailed a total of 54,45,251 units in FY25 to lead the two-wheeler space. Rival Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India took second spot with sales of 47,89,283 units.

Varma said the company is looking at growing its core 100 cc segment, expanding in the 125 cc space and scooters while bolstering play in the premium vertical.

"The focus remains on all four segments with different actions required for each," he said.

Varma said plans were afoot to expand EV product range availability across the country.

The partnership with Harley-Davidson is ongoing with new products being developed and the number of premium sales outlets (Premia stores) being scaled up across the country, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ghee to butter: Amul reduces prices of 700 products to pass on GST benefits

GRSE inks $62.44 mn deal with Carsten Rehder to build four hybrid vessels

Ola Electric aims to halve delivery timelines ahead of festive season

Amazon doubles same, next-day deliveries in Assam amid rising demand

Premium

AMD open to acquisition of firms in India as part of expansion plan

Topics :Hero MotoCorpAuto sectorCars

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story