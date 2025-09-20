Ola Electric aims to halve delivery timelines ahead of festive season

Ola Electric is gearing up for the festive season with an aggressive production and inventory push, aiming to slash vehicle delivery timelines by more than half, from the current handover period of 12-14 days, sources said.
Reducing delivery timelines and improved handover experience have been identified as a key priority for the company this season.
The company is working to ensure customers do not face the long waiting periods seen in earlier cycles.
"The festive season is critical, and delivery speed will be the differentiator," a source said.
Over the past few quarters, Ola has steadily shifted from a discount-driven industry playbook to a model anchored in profitability and sustainable growth.
While rivals are expected to continue offering deep festive discounts of 10-12 per cent, often at the cost of burning cash, the company has stayed consistent with its focus on improving EBITDA margins.
Ola Electric has sold over one million vehicles, nearly double of its closest rival TVS Motor till date.
According to the company insiders, Ola aims to ramp up inventory at its retail network to ensure quicker handovers.
The strategy is designed to capture a sharp spike in demand expected in the coming weeks, as two-wheeler sales traditionally peak during the festive period.
The S1 Pro Gen 3 remains Ola's top-selling scooter.
The model, which features upgraded hardware and software, has accounted for the bulk of Ola's deliveries in recent months and is expected to remain the mainstay of festive season sales.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
