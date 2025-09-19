Home / Companies / News / AMD open to acquisition of firms in India as part of expansion plan

AMD is playing a key part in helping to build India’s digital infrastructure under the AI Mission of the government (Photo:Reuters)
Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 11:42 PM IST
AMD, a global tech giant headquartered in Santa Clara, United States, and in the business of designing high-performance computing hardware, is open to investing or acquiring chip-design and software-development companies in the country.
 
Speaking to Business Standard, Vinay Sinha, managing director, India (sales), said: “If you look at acquisition globally, we’ve been busy. And, yes, we are open to it in India too. I feel there is talent in the country and if we find value and if it is in sync with what we propose to do, we will not be shy of investing or acquisition.”
 
AMD has been a key global player in powering personal computers (PCs) working on artificial intelligence (AI).
 
On AI PCs being adopted in India, Sinha said: “They have become part and parcel of launches now. Based on analysts say, in the next two years we are looking at one of three PCs in India to be an AI PC.  And the early adaptors phase is starting.”
 
Sinha added the cost delta (variation) between an AI PC and a conventional one, something that was substantial earlier, had gone.
 
“As AI PCs go mainstream, cost advantages will flow and we are seeing a significant drop in prices from six months ago. And each PC player is making AI PC mainstream.”
 
AMD is playing a key part in helping to build India’s digital infrastructure under the AI Mission of the government.
 
Elaborating on India’s progress in AI, Sinha said: “There is political will and it is good to see the government promoting it (AI) to become one of the early adopters and build the infrastructure and keep the ecosystem ready. The early adopters are already jumping the bandwagon.” 
 
On utilising the nearly 38,000 GPUs procured with government help, Sinha said:  “I think it is getting better. It is not fully utilised but with more use cases and more developers joining in, we are sure that this will become more robust and requirements will grow.”            
 
On the global shortage of GPUs and the big mismatch in demand and supply, Sinha said: “The supply challenge is not as much as it was earlier. I think that is the case with us and Nvidia, which are the two primary producers of GPUs. We no longer have 180 days’ delivery schedule and have delivered in less than 30 days. And the story is similar with competition. But as demand keeps growing we have ensured that we increase our supply efficiency from the back end. As an industry we are up for the challenge of increased demand.”
 
On the challenges of adopting AI by Indian companies, Sinha said: “One is behaviour. Indians by nature like to go for more tried and tested tech. It is a prudent strategy that most chief information officers (CIOs) follow. The second is scale, as in China, which is different, but I am sure we will get there. But we are beginning to see our CIOs becoming more innovative and they do believe in the cost of ownership, more so than other CIOs in the world.”

Topics :Industry NewsAMD launch Ryzen Pro processors in Indiasemiconductor industrysemiconductor

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 11:38 PM IST

