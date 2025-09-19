AMD open to acquisition of firms in India as part of expansion plan

AMD, a global tech giant headquartered in Santa Clara, United States, and in the business of designing high-performance computing hardware, is open to investing or acquiring chip-design and software-development companies in the country.

Speaking to Business Standard, Vinay Sinha, managing director, India (sales), said: “If you look at acquisition globally, we’ve been busy. And, yes, we are open to it in India too. I feel there is talent in the country and if we find value and if it is in sync with what we propose to do, we will not be shy of investing or acquisition.”

AMD has been a key global player in powering personal computers (PCs) working on artificial intelligence (AI).

On AI PCs being adopted in India, Sinha said: “They have become part and parcel of launches now. Based on analysts say, in the next two years we are looking at one of three PCs in India to be an AI PC. And the early adaptors phase is starting.” Sinha added the cost delta (variation) between an AI PC and a conventional one, something that was substantial earlier, had gone. “As AI PCs go mainstream, cost advantages will flow and we are seeing a significant drop in prices from six months ago. And each PC player is making AI PC mainstream.”

AMD is playing a key part in helping to build India’s digital infrastructure under the AI Mission of the government. Elaborating on India’s progress in AI, Sinha said: “There is political will and it is good to see the government promoting it (AI) to become one of the early adopters and build the infrastructure and keep the ecosystem ready. The early adopters are already jumping the bandwagon.” On utilising the nearly 38,000 GPUs procured with government help, Sinha said: “I think it is getting better. It is not fully utilised but with more use cases and more developers joining in, we are sure that this will become more robust and requirements will grow.”