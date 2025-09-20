Home / Companies / News / Amazon doubles same, next-day deliveries in Assam amid rising demand

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 11:40 AM IST
E-commerce major Amazon said it has doubled its product deliveries in the same and next day categories in Assam, while also registering an increase in demand for premium products.

More than 10,000 sellers from Assam have also benefited through Amazon, reaching out to customers across the country, a company official said.

"Amazon India is gearing up to meet rising customer demand in Assam, especially Guwahati, bringing customers unmatched value, speed and selection," Pallavi Singh, senior manager, Amazon Prime India, said here.

She said this festive season, premium products in the Amazon fashion and beauty categories are being preferred by customers in Guwahati.

"Watches and luxury beauty are seeing a 30 per cent year-on-year growth, driven by demand for metal strap digital and analog watches and moisture-rich beauty products. Demand for jewellery in Assam is also on the rise, growing 20 per cent year-on-year, with traditional Assamese designs continuing to be a customer favourite," Singh said.

"Apart from this, in the run-up to Durga Puja, searches for complete beauty looks spike on Amazon, while contemporary jewellery and luxury beauty see higher traction during the wedding season," she added.

Other products popular among buyers in the state are smartphones, consumer electronics, fashion and beauty, home and kitchen, groceries and everyday essentials, Singh said.

The senior official said that over 10,000 sellers from Assam sell products across categories like home, groceries and toys across the country on Amazon.

"Amazon empowers more than 10,000 sellers from the state, while also creating hundreds of new job opportunities in the region. With this, Amazon's operations network in the state includes one new fulfilment centre, one sortation centre, over 200 I Have Space (IHS) stores, and more than 50 delivery stations.

"These investments have enabled Amazon to deliver more than two times more products (year-on-year), the same and next day to customers in Guwahati," Singh said.

She also said the company is ready to roll out its 'Amazon Great Indian Festival' from September 23, during which customers can look forward to the widest selection at great prices delivered at the fastest speeds.

"Prime members will enjoy additional benefits with additional offers and 24-hour early access," she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :AmazonAmazon IndiaAssame-commerce industrye-commerce companiesIndian e-commerce industry

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

