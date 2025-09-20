Home / Companies / News / GRSE inks $62.44 mn deal with Carsten Rehder to build four hybrid vessels

GRSE inks $62.44 mn deal with Carsten Rehder to build four hybrid vessels

The contract also includes a provision for an additional two hybrid propulsion vessels, a company statement said

shipbuilding
Representative Picture
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 5:13 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) Ltd on Saturday said it has signed a contract worth USD 62.44 million with a Hamburg-based company for the construction of four hybrid multi-purpose vessels.

The contract also includes a provision for an additional two hybrid propulsion vessels, a company statement said.

"The agreement builds on the ongoing 7,500 DWT (deadweight tonnage) multi-purpose vessel project being executed at GRSE's Kolkata yard for the German shipping company Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler und Reederei GmbH & Co. KG," the GRSE said.

The deal was signed by Cdr Shantanu Bose, IN (Retd), Director (Shipbuilding), GRSE, and Thomas Rehder, Managing Director, Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler und Reederei, in the presence of senior officials of both organisations.

The 120-metre-long and 17-metre-wide vessels will feature battery-assisted hybrid propulsion, improved fuel efficiency, and flexible cargo handling systems, aligning with International Maritime Organization (IMO) decarbonisation targets.

Designed to carry 7,500 tonnes of cargo in a single hold, the ships can accommodate bulk, general, and project cargoes. Containers can also be stowed on hatch covers, while a key feature will allow them to transport multiple large windmill blades on deck to serve the renewable energy logistics sector.

The multi-purpose vehicle programme had started with an initial four-vessel contract in June 2024, followed by additional orders in September and December 2024 and March 2025, taking the tally to eight.

On April 17 this year, GRSE commenced steel cutting for the CORAL 7500 DWT MPV series, its first major international export order in the commercial vessel segment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ola Electric aims to halve delivery timelines ahead of festive season

Amazon doubles same, next-day deliveries in Assam amid rising demand

Premium

AMD open to acquisition of firms in India as part of expansion plan

Some solution has to be found in Vi's AGR case, Centre tells Supreme Court

Premium

From EVs for India to raising output, Hyundai Motor outlines 2030 plans

Topics :ShipbuildingGarden Reach Shipbuilders & EngineersShipping industry

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story