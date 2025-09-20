GRSE inks $62.44 mn deal with Carsten Rehder to build four hybrid vessels

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) Ltd on Saturday said it has signed a contract worth USD 62.44 million with a Hamburg-based company for the construction of four hybrid multi-purpose vessels.
The contract also includes a provision for an additional two hybrid propulsion vessels, a company statement said.
"The agreement builds on the ongoing 7,500 DWT (deadweight tonnage) multi-purpose vessel project being executed at GRSE's Kolkata yard for the German shipping company Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler und Reederei GmbH & Co. KG," the GRSE said.
The deal was signed by Cdr Shantanu Bose, IN (Retd), Director (Shipbuilding), GRSE, and Thomas Rehder, Managing Director, Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler und Reederei, in the presence of senior officials of both organisations.
The 120-metre-long and 17-metre-wide vessels will feature battery-assisted hybrid propulsion, improved fuel efficiency, and flexible cargo handling systems, aligning with International Maritime Organization (IMO) decarbonisation targets.
Designed to carry 7,500 tonnes of cargo in a single hold, the ships can accommodate bulk, general, and project cargoes. Containers can also be stowed on hatch covers, while a key feature will allow them to transport multiple large windmill blades on deck to serve the renewable energy logistics sector.
The multi-purpose vehicle programme had started with an initial four-vessel contract in June 2024, followed by additional orders in September and December 2024 and March 2025, taking the tally to eight.
On April 17 this year, GRSE commenced steel cutting for the CORAL 7500 DWT MPV series, its first major international export order in the commercial vessel segment.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app