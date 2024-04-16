Hewlett Packard starts large-scale deployment of Made-in-India servers

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) on Tuesday announced that it has started the deployment of its made-in-India servers at scale across the country.

Manufactured in VVDN Technologies' facility at Manesar, which has now become fully operational, the HPE servers will cater to a wide range of applications and workloads across the industry, the company said. Original design manufacturer VVDN has set up a full-scale surface-mount technology (SMT) line to build server motherboards for HPE in India.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Surface mount technology is required by Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA) to manufacture server motherboards with high-value components like processors, memories, discs, and drives.

“The PCBA capability in India creates significant local value enhancement for the servers beyond just assembly and testing. This further strengthens the company’s ability to serve its government and public sector customers by being a trusted and preferred supplier,” read a joint statement from HPE and VVDN.

In July last year, HPE revealed its make in India plans in partnership with VVDN Technologies, where it aimed to manufacture around $1 billion worth of high-volume servers in the first five years of production.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the government and the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY). Their vision in introducing the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) programme has been instrumental in encouraging original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) like us to establish a manufacturing footprint in India,” said Som Satsangi, senior vice president and managing director, HPE India. “HPE remains committed to driving innovation, fostering local talent, and contributing to India’s economic growth,” he added.

The company also said that it was actively exploring opportunities to deepen localisation by leveraging VVDN’s backward integration capability and to expand its portfolio of products manufactured from India.

HPE has its largest workforce outside of the United States in India. Its largest campus in the world at Mahadevapura in Bengaluru is home to more than 4,000 scientists, engineers, and research teams working as a part of its research and development hub at this campus.