CRISIL results: Net profit drops 5% to Rs 138 crore in Jan-March quarter

Crisil's consolidated total income rose to Rs 751 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, from Rs 732 crore a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Ratings firms Crisil on Tuesday reported a 5.4 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 138 crore for the first quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 146 crore in the same period last year.

Crisil's consolidated total income rose to Rs 751 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, from Rs 732 crore a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

At the same time, expenses increased to Rs 563 crore during the quarter against Rs 539 crore in the year-ago period.
 

Its board has also approved the payment of an interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each, for the financial year ending December 31, 2024, which will be paid on May 14, 2024, it said.

Crisil follows a calendar year as its financial year.

The rating agency expects India's GDP growth to moderate to 6.8 per cent in fiscal 2025 due to high-interest rates, fiscal consolidation and uneven global growth.

On the other hand, healthy corporate balance sheets, a robust banking system, the government's capex focus, and the broad basing of private investment will be supportive of domestic activity.

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

