HFCL bags Rs 222 cr order from Reliance Jio for transmission equipment

Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL has bagged about Rs 222 crore order from Reliance Jio and its sister concern Reliance Projects

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 7:54 PM IST
Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL has bagged about Rs 222 crore order from Reliance Jio and its sister concern Reliance Projects & Property Management Services Limited for transmission equipment, according to a regulatory filing.

The company has bagged an order worth Rs 179.24 crore from Reliance Projects & Property Management Services Limited for supplying various types of Optical Fiber Cables by October.

Reliance Jio has placed an order worth Rs 42.71 with HFCL to supply indigenously designed, developed and manufactured 700 megabits per second (Mbps) and 1 gigabit per second (Gbps) point-to-point Unlicensed Band Radios by July.

"...the Company, along with its material subsidiary, HTL Limited, has received the Purchase Orders aggregating to about Rs 221.95 Crore, consisting Purchase Orders of about Rs 179.24 Crores from Reliance Projects & Property Management Services Limited for the supply of Optical Fiber Cables and of Rs 42.71 crores approximately from Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited for the supply of indigenously designed, developed and manufactured 700 MBPs and 1 GBPS Point to Point Unlicensed Band Radios (UBRs)," HFCL said in the filing.

First Published: May 22 2023 | 9:08 PM IST

