Higher new well gas output seen as key positive for ONGC despite weak Q3

Overseas, ONGC Videsh (OVL) says full-scale development of Mozambique will resume soon. ONGC has a 16 per cent stake in this gas asset. The first LNG production is expected in H1 2029. OVL’s revenue was reported at ₹1,840 crore, down 13 per cent Y-o-Y and down 19 per cent Q-o-Q, with operating profit at ₹673 crore, down 14 per cent Y-o-Y and down 37 per cent Q-o-Q. Adjusted net profit amounted to a loss of ₹165 crore. OVL’s crude production was 1.7 mmt, down 5 per cent Y-o-Y and down 1 per cent Q-o-Q, and its natural gas production was 0.69 bcm, down 11 per cent Y-o-Y and up 13 per cent Q-o-Q.