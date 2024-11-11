Hindustan Copper Q2 results: Net profit rises 67% to Rs 102 crore

State-owned Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) on Monday reported a 67.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 101.67 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, on the back of higher revenue from operations.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 60.70 crore in the year-ago period, HCL said in a filing to BSE.

Revenue from operations of the company in the July-September period rose to Rs 518.19 crore from Rs 381.40 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) is under the administrative control of the mines ministry. It is engaged in mining of copper ore and owns all the operating mining lease of copper ore and is also the only integrated producer of refined copper (vertically integrated company)..

The company has the facilities for production and marketing of copper concentrate, copper cathodes, continuous cast copper rod and by-products, such as anode slime (containing gold, silver, etc.), copper sulphate and sulphuric acid.

Presently, the company is focusing on mining and beneficiation operation and is primarily selling copper concentrate as the main product.