Home / Companies / News / I-T dept conducts survey op against Marico Group over alleged tax evasion

I-T dept conducts survey op against Marico Group over alleged tax evasion

The tax department teams are scrutinising financial documents and transactions of the company as part of a tax evasion probe

Marico
Marico is one of India's leading consumer goods companies operating in the global beauty and wellness categories. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 1:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted a survey operation at various business premises of the Marico group on charges of tax evasion, official sources said.

The action is being undertaken by the Mumbai investigation wing of the department.

The tax department teams are scrutinising financial documents and transactions of the company as part of a tax evasion probe, they said.

The company could not be contacted immediately for a comment on the I-T action.

Marico is one of India's leading consumer goods companies operating in the global beauty and wellness categories.

As per a company statement, during the 2024-25 fiscal it recorded a turnover of $1.3 billion through its products sold in India and chosen markets in Asia and Africa.

As part of a survey operation, the tax department makes a surprise visit at the business premises of the entity under investigation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICICI Bank gets ₹49 crore GST demand over alleged short payment of tax

KPI Green Energy to raise $363 million from SBI, says CFO Salim Yahoo

BeyondSquare raises $4 mn from Avant Global to expand FinAlyzer reach

Stuck in traffic, potholes: Startup exits Bengaluru's ORR after 9 years

Govt clears ships for Nayara fuel supply, dollar trade limits remain

Topics :MaricoIncome Tax fraudIncome Tax department

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story