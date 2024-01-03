Home / Companies / News / HMSI sees increase in sales by 27% to 317,123 units in December 2023

HMSI sees increase in sales by 27% to 317,123 units in December 2023

Domestic sales were at 2,86,101 units last month, as compared to 2,33,151 units in December 2022, at a growth of 22.71 per cent, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) said in a statement

Exports were at 31,022 units as against 17,020 units in the year-ago period, it added
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 7:30 PM IST
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Wednesday reported a 27 per cent increase in total sales at 3,17,123 units in December 2023 as compared to 2,50,171 units in the year-ago period.

Domestic sales were at 2,86,101 units last month, as compared to 2,33,151 units in December 2022, at a growth of 22.71 per cent, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) said in a statement.

Exports were at 31,022 units as against 17,020 units in the year-ago period, it added.

In the calendar year 2023, the company sold 43,84,559 units, the statement said.

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 7:30 PM IST

