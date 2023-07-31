Honda begins production of mid-size SUV Elevate; to go on sale in September

Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) has started the production of its much-anticipated mid-size SUV, Honda Elevate. The manufacturing began at Honda's plant in Tapukara, Rajasthan, the company informed in a press release. This marks India as the first country to begin the production of Honda Elevate which is a global model for the company. The company said that the manufacturing of the Elevate involves 90 per cent localisation.

The sale of Honda Elevate is scheduled to begin in September 2023 along with the deliveries. Pre-launch bookings for the car have already begun.

The Elevate's exterior suggests a vehicle with an upright SUVish stance. With its bold and stylish looks, Honda has not attempted anything outlandish and has instead opted for the more conventional styling with the Elevate. Honda officials described the vehicle as a powerful yet comfortable SUV.

The Honda Elevate is powered by Honda's 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, which produces 121hp and 145 Nm of torque. The same engine powers Honda City and is known for its superior refinement and linear power delivery, which increases as one revs the engine harder.

Similar to the City, Elevate will be offered with manual and CVT transmission options. There is no confirmation about the price of the Elevate, but given the Honda City platform and the same engine, it is likely to be priced similarly to Honda City.

Speaking about the launch, President and CEO of Honda Cars India Limited, Takuya Tsumura said, “Today is a significant milestone in our SUV endeavour as we commence production of our hugely anticipated Honda Elevate at our Tapukara facility in India. Ever since its global unveiling, the Elevate has received an overwhelming response from customers nationwide. We are extremely proud to be the first country to start the mass production of Elevate and are confident that it will quickly become an important pillar of our business, fostering stronger connections with customers and attracting new members to our Honda family. We are excited about the prospects that lie ahead and the impact this model will have on our brand."