Sunil Bharti Mittal conferred Lifetime Achievement Award by GSMA

Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, has been given the Lifetime Achievement Award by global telecom industry body GSMA at the ongoing Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Monday, Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

The award, presented in the presence of Felipe VI, the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, the President of Catalonia, Salvador Illa, and global industry leaders, recognises his role in reshaping the global telecommunications landscape and expanding connectivity across operators, governments, businesses and billions of consumers worldwide.

The award has been given to a handful of industry leaders in GSMA’s history. The honour recognises contributions that have left an enduring and defining mark on the global communications ecosystem.

On receiving the award, Mittal said, “I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition and sincerely thank the GSMA for this award. I accept it not only as a personal milestone, but as a tribute to India’s telecom journey, the collective spirit of Bharti, and the rise of Indian telecom companies on the global stage. Equally, the award reflects the progress of an industry that has connected billions and belongs to the customers we serve, the teams who built our institutions, and the partners who believe in the transformative power of connectivity." "Telecommunication is a force that expands opportunity, places essential services in the palm of every individual and unlocks human potential. Helping shape its evolution into a powerful accelerator of modern progress has been a privileged responsibility. As innovation accelerates, we will continue to work with our partners & stakeholders to ensure that growth advances equity and creates lasting opportunity for generations to come," he added.