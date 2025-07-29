BluSmart files for insolvency amid corporate governance crisis

BluSmart Mobility was established by the Jaggi brothers, who also promoted Gensol Engineering, a publicly listed solar engineering firm. Notably, the same NCLT bench had admitted Gensol into insolvency proceedings in June.

Electric taxi operator BluSmart has begun insolvency proceedings amid rising corporate governance concerns, according to a Reuters report. The development comes after a regulatory probe that accused a co-founder of misappropriating funds intended for vehicle purchases, according to the firm overseeing the resolution process.The Ahmedabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), in its ruling, named NPV Insolvency Professionals as the interim resolution professional (IRP) and directed them to take charge of BluSmart’s operations and assets while maintaining it as "a going concern". It also ordered the company’s promoters and management to extend full cooperation during the insolvency proceedings until a resolution plan is finalised, according to a report by The Economic Times.