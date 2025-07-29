Home / Companies / News / MMRDA deposits Rs 560 cr in Metro arbitration case with Reliance Infra

MMRDA deposits Rs 560 cr in Metro arbitration case with Reliance Infra

The Bombay High Court had directed MMRDA to pay Rs 1,169 crore to Reliance Infra arm MMOPL in an arbitration case related to the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar metro line

reliance infrastructures rinfra
This was the first metro project in India awarded on a PPP basis and involved the design, financing, construction, operation and maintenance of about 12 km of elevated metro with 12 stations en route. | Photo: Company website
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 4:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has deposited Rs 560.21 crore with the registry of the Bombay High Court in an arbitration matter involving Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL), a subsidiary of Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Infrastructure (R-Infra).
 
In June, the Bombay High Court had directed MMRDA to pay the arbitration award of Rs 1,169 crore to MMOPL and deposit the amount with the registry before 15 July 2025.
 
However, MMRDA filed a special leave petition before the Supreme Court challenging the order. The apex court then directed MMRDA to deposit 50 per cent of the award amount. MMOPL had stated that the money would be used to reduce its debt.
 
The matter dates back to August 2023, when MMOPL won an arbitration award of Rs 992 crore passed by a three-member arbitral tribunal in the arbitration between MMOPL and MMRDA for various disputes, including the cost of the project.
 
The initial estimated cost of the project was Rs 2,356 crore, according to data from MMRDA’s website. The cost later escalated to Rs 4,321 crore.
   
MMRDA had challenged the award, initiating proceedings under Section 34 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, which the high court has now upheld in favour of MMOPL.
 
MMOPL is a joint venture of R-Infra and MMRDA, with R-Infra holding a 74 per cent stake and the remainder with MMRDA. MMOPL operates Mumbai’s first metro line between the Versova–Andheri–Ghatkopar corridor.
 
The mass rapid transit system project was awarded by MMRDA through global competitive bidding on a public-private partnership (PPP) framework to a Reliance Infrastructure-led consortium in 2007. MMOPL, a special-purpose vehicle, was incorporated for the project’s implementation. MMRDA is an apex body for planning and coordinating development in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
 
This was the first metro project in India awarded on a PPP basis and involved the design, financing, construction, operation and maintenance of about 12 km of elevated metro with 12 stations en route.
 
The project was financed by a consortium of banks led by Canara Bank. In November 2024, the consortium was looking to sell Rs 1,226 crore of loans through a bidding process. In the same month, state-owned National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) gave an anchor bid of Rs 1,063 crore to acquire the stressed loans from the MMOPL consortium.
 
Separately, State Bank of India (SBI) and IDBI Bank initiated insolvency proceedings against MMOPL amid non-payment of loans of Rs 416.08 crore and Rs 133 crore, respectively, in 2023.
 
In April 2024, the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) dismissed the banks’ petitions after the concerned parties agreed to a one-time debt settlement.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TCS reshapes delivery model as GenAI, ChatGPT redefine Indian IT growth

BluSmart files for insolvency amid corporate governance crisis

Singapore tourism board partners with IndiGo to boost India travel

Decathlon aims to scale sourcing from India to $3 billion by 2030

Brigade to launch 405 luxury homes in Hyderabad with ₹970 crore target

Topics :MumbaiReliance InfraMumbai Metro

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story