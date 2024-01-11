Home / Companies / News / HSBC ranked first for India offshore loans in 2023 helped by Reliance deals

HSBC ranked first for India offshore loans in 2023 helped by Reliance deals

Data compiled Bloomberg show the British bank was the bookrunner on roughly $4 billion of US-currency transactions in 2023

Photo: Bloomberg
Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 6:55 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

By Saikat Das, Preeti Singh and Divya Patil

HSBC Holdings Plc ranked first among arrangers for Indian offshore loans last year, toppling Japanese lenders from the top spot they’d held since 2020. 
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Data compiled Bloomberg show the British bank was the bookrunner on roughly $4 billion of US-currency transactions in 2023. Borrowing by billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Group contributed to HSBC’s business. Reliance took out a total of $6.4 billion last year via multiple banks, according to the statistics. 

As one of the world’s fastest growing major economies with an urgent need for infrastructure spending, India attracted international debt investors. Loans proved particularly popular in 2023 because they were faster to arrange and less expensive than bonds. 

The volume of overseas loans taken out by Indian companies hit its highest since 2016 last year, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. 

“India is poised for growth and remains one of the key focus markets of HSBC,” Ashish Sharma, head of loan syndications, APAC at HSBC, was quoted as saying by a spokesman when Bloomberg asked about the data. 

HSBC won business from state-backed banks, including a $1 billion term loan facility from State Bank of India, according to Chetan Joshi, the bank’s head of debt financing in the country. 

A representative of Reliance did not respond to Bloomberg’s request for comment. 

Also Read

Vibrant Gujarat: India will become $35 trn economy by 2047, says Ambani

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 cr on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

Reliance seeks shareholder nod to appoint Ambani as head for another 5 yrs

WI vs IND: Mukesh Kumar rewarded with ODI debut for good showing in Tests

Mukesh Ambani receives death threat, email demands Rs 20 crore

Here's how the world's most valuable learning app Byju's became a trap

NCLAT rejects Jindal Power plea to allow bid for Tuticorin Coal Terminal

NCLAT rejects UBI's plea to oppose Darwin Platform's bid for Lavasa Corp

HPE secures financing commitments for $14 billion Juniper takeover

Nuvama Asset Management, Cushman & Wakefield plan commercial realty fund

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :HSBC HoldingsloansMukesh AmbaniReliance Industries

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 6:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story