HUL names Vandana Suri executive director for home care from 1 January

Hindustan Unilever Limited ( HUL ) on Monday announced the appointment of Vandana Suri to the HUL Management Committee (MC) as executive director, home care, as she succeeds Srinandan Sundaram, who will take over as CEO of Unilever International. The changes will be effective 1 January.

Suri, currently the general manager, beauty and wellbeing for Unilever Indonesia, has worked with multinationals such as PepsiCo, Tetra Pak and Nielsen before joining HUL in 2011. She has over 20 years of experience building brands and leading categories, including several Unilever businesses in India, South Asia and Indonesia, HUL said in its release.

She led the premium laundry portfolio at HUL and consistently delivered strong growth during her tenure.

“As the vice president, skin care and colour cosmetics, beauty and wellbeing at HUL, she charted a premiumisation pathway for skin care, focusing on high-growth spaces and formats. More recently, as the GM for B&W for Indonesia, she drove an ambitious transformation agenda, leading the growth of the business,” the release added. Thanking Sundaram for his contribution to HUL over the years, Priya Nair, CEO and managing director, HUL, said, “Joining the company as a management trainee, donning several leadership positions across customer development and marketing, and finally spending the last nine years as part of the management committee, Srinandan has made immense contribution to the HUL growth journey. As the executive director for home care, he led the business for growth and decisive market share gains. As he moves on to his new role, I would like to congratulate him and extend my heartfelt gratitude for his contribution to HUL.”