Friday, September 12, 2025 | 12:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / S Korean workers released after days of detention in Georgia return home

S Korean workers released after days of detention in Georgia return home

They were among about 475 people detained during the Sept. 4 immigration raid at a battery factory under construction on the campus of Hyundai's sprawling auto plant west of Savannah

South Korea flag

South Korea said it has a reached an agreement with the United States for the Korean workers' releases. Photo: Shutterstock

AP Incheon (South Korea)
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A plane carrying more than 300 South Korean workers released after days of detention in Georgia landed in South Korea on Friday.

TV footage showed the charter plane, a Boeing 747-8i from Korean Air, landing in Incheon International Airport, just west of Seoul, on Friday. The footage later showed workers, some wearing masks, passing an arrival hall, with senior officials clapping hands.

The South Korean Foreign Ministry asked media to blur the workers' faces in video and photos at the airport, citing requests by the workers who worried about their privacy.

They were among about 475 people detained during the Sept. 4 immigration raid at a battery factory under construction on the campus of Hyundai's sprawling auto plant west of Savannah.

 

The US release of video showing some Korean workers shackled with chains around their hands, ankles and waists has caused public outrage and a sense of betrayal in South Korea, a key US ally.

Also Read

TV

Television budgets fade, streaming holds firm, films steal spotlightpremium

Lee Jae myung

Firms may hesitate to invest in US without visa reforms: S Korean President

migrants, illegal immigrants

South Korean plane heads to US to bring workers detained during ICE raid

battery, storage battery

US immigration raid disrupts construction at multiple Korean battery plants

Hyundai

S Korea to bring home 300 workers detained in Hyundai plant raid in Georgia

South Korea later said it has a reached an agreement with the United States for the Korean workers' releases.

They workers had been held at an immigration detention centre in Folkston, 460 km southeast of Atlanta. After their releases from the detention centre, they were bused to Atlanta to board the charter plane.

The South Korean government earlier pushed to bring them back home on Thursday, but said the plan was shelved due to a reason involving the US side. South Korea's Foreign Ministry later said President Donald Trump had halted the departure process to hear from South Korea on whether the Koreans should be allowed to stay to continue their work and help train US workers or should be sent back to South Korea.

President Trump had directed that the (detainees) should be allowed to return home freely and those who didn't want to go didn't have to, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung told a news conference Thursday. We were told that, because of that instruction, the process was paused and the administrative procedures were changed accordingly.

Lee said that one South Korean national who has relatives in the US eventually chose to stay in the US.

The battery plant, a joint venture between Hyundai and LG Energy Solution, is one of more than 20 major industrial sites that South Korean companies are currently building in the United States.

They include other battery factories in Georgia and several other states, a semiconductor plant in Texas, and a shipbuilding project in Philadelphia, a sector Trump has frequently highlighted in relation to South Korea.

US authorities said some of the detained Korean workers had illegally crossed the US border, while others entered legally but had expired visas or entered on visa waivers that prohibited them from working.

But South Korean officials and experts have accused the US of failing to act on its long-running request to improve a visa system to accommodate skilled Korean workers as the US wants South Korea to expand US industrial investments.

In reality, South Korean companies have been mostly relying on short-term visitor visas or Electronic System for Travel Authorisation to send workers who are needed to launch manufacturing sites and handle other setup tasks, a practice that had been largely tolerated for years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

koalas

Australia approves world-first vaccine to save koalas from chlamydia

warner bros, paramount warner deal

Paramount Skydance weighs $30 bn move for Warner Bros Discovery takeover

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump to push G7 for tariffs on India, China over Russian oil purchases

Nepal Protest

Nepal Gen Z protests: Toll rises to 34; high-level crisis meet at 2 pm

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime minister

'There will be no Palestinian state': Israeli PM a day after warning Qatar

Topics : South Korea United States Hyundai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon