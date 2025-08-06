Hyundai sees automotive demand recovery amid favourable govt policies

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) anticipates a near-to-mid-term recovery in automotive demand, supported by India’s economic resilience and government policies which were creating favourable ground for the automobile and other consumption-driven sectors amid global uncertainties, the company said in its first annual report since going public.

HMIL Managing Director Unsoo Kim acknowledged in the company’s 2024-25 Annual Report -- its first since the company got listed on bourses -- how global disruptions and high base continues to pose challenges for the automotive industry. However, he believes that India’s “forward-looking policies and economic resilience,” including recent repo rate cuts and income tax relief, are creating a more favourable landscape for consumption-driven sectors.

Kim noted that with financing becoming more accessible, customer confidence is improving, which is expected to support demand recovery. For the financial year 2025-26, HMIL projects its domestic growth to align with industry estimates of a low-single digit increase. A more robust performance is expected on the export front, with the company forecasting a 7-8 per cent volume growth, driven by strong demand for its products in emerging markets. Hyundai also reported that SUVs accounted for 69 per cent of its domestic sales last year, with its flagship Creta maintaining over 30 per cent market share in the mid-size SUV segment.