Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 04:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Audi retail sales decline 14% in H1 2025 at 2,128 units amid weak demand

Audi retail sales decline 14% in H1 2025 at 2,128 units amid weak demand

Audi is facing headwinds as slowing demand driven by price increases from a weakening exchange rate and heightened market uncertainty amid evolving geopolitical tensions continues to hurt performance

Audi India sales on reverse gear, down 18% to 6,463 units in 2018

The company remains confident in the growth of the Indian luxury car market in the forthcoming festive season

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Luxury carmaker Audi on Tuesday said its half-yearly retail sales declined 14 per cent year-on-year to 2,128 units.

The company sold 2,477 units in the January-June period of last year.

The brand with the four rings is facing headwinds as slowing demand driven by price increases from a weakening exchange rate and heightened market uncertainty amid evolving geopolitical tensions continues to impact performance, Audi India said in a statement.

However, the company remains confident in the growth of the Indian luxury car market in the forthcoming festive season, driven by growing customer aspirations, it added.

"While H1 2025 presented unique market challenges, we have used this period to strengthen our foundation for sustainable growth," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.

 

Also Read

Audi, Audi logo

Audi India expands electric vehicle charging network to over 6,500 points

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India

Luxury car segment like a growing startup, may hit 5% of car sales: Audi

Audi, Audi logo

Audi India reports 26.6% decline in retail sales at 5,816 units in 2024

Heatwave in Europe

Heatwaves grip Europe: Red alerts, wildfires, Eiffel Tower closed

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy

Rupee posts strong start to H2 2025; ends 23 paise higher at 85.53/$

By prioritising a luxury-first approach and delivering exceptional customer experiences, the automaker continues to reinforce brand loyalty, he added.

"We see growth potential in the luxury segment in the second half of the year, fueled by new product introductions, our digital-first approach and unwavering focus on customer satisfaction," Dhillon said.

The company said its pre-owned car business showed resilience with steady performance and grew by 10 per cent year-on-year in the January-June period this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

construction, Economy, Building

BPTP Group to invest ₹3,000 cr to build 12-acre housing project in Gurugram

In a rare move, S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday raised its outlook for India to ‘positive' from ‘stable' while affirming the lowest investment grade sovereign credit rating (BBB-) ahead of the general election results due on June 4.

CARE upgrades rating of Aadhar Housing Finance's NCDs, bank loans

TVS Motor company

TVS Motor sales rise 10% in June to 402,001 units, 3W sales jump 42%

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Prestige Group eyes ₹3,350 cr revenue from new housing project in Chennai

Coal

Coal India production drops by 8.5% in June, targets production of 875 MT

Topics : Audi India Retail auto demand Luxury car sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayIndogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon