Mahindra & Mahindra's overall auto sales rise 14% in June at 78,969 units

Mahindra & Mahindra's overall auto sales rise 14% in June at 78,969 units

The company's utility vehicles sales surged 18 per cent to 47,306 units in the domestic market last month against 40,022 units in the year-ago period

M&M's total exports increased 1 per cent year-on-year to 2,634 units last month

Mahindra & Mahindra on Tuesday reported a 14 per cent year-on-year increase in its overall auto sales to 78,969 units in June.

In the passenger vehicles segment, the company said its utility vehicles sales surged 18 per cent to 47,306 units in the domestic market last month against 40,022 units in the year-ago period.

Domestic three-wheeler sales stood at 8,454 units, an increase of 37 per cent as compared with 6,180 units in June last year, M&M said in a statement.

Total exports increased 1 per cent year-on-year to 2,634 units last month.

"The quarter ended on a very positive note for us, marking the highest quarter ever for SUVs," Nalinikanth Gollagunta, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) CEO - Automotive Division, said.

 

In the farm equipment sector (FES), the company said its total tractor sales (domestic and exports) rose 13 per cent to 53,392 units in June from 47,319 units a year ago.

In the domestic market, tractor sales grew 13 per cent to 51,769 units last month compared to 45,888 units in June last year.

Exports rose 13 per cent to 1,623 units from 1,431 units in June 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

