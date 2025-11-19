Home / Companies / News / HDFC Bank tops India's most valued brands for 2025, overtaking TCS

HDFC Bank tops India's most valued brands for 2025, overtaking TCS

Zomato emerges fastest-rising brand for second year in a row

HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank held the pole position since 2014, before TCS overtook it in 2022.
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 8:17 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Financial services giant HDFC Bank, carrying a brand value of $44.9 billion, has surged past IT consulting behemoth Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to reclaim its crown as the country’s most valued brand, according to the 2025 Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Indian Brands report.
 
As the country’s largest private bank, HDFC Bank has seen its brand value rise 377 per cent since the first BrandZ India Report was released in 2014.  Kantar BrandZ calculates brand value by a combination of financial  matrices: The share of the parent company’s worth attributed to the brand; and brand contribution, which captures how much the brand drives demand and supports premium pricing.
 
HDFC Bank had held the lead from 2014 until TCS moved past it in 2022.
 
“In the years since its merger with HDFC Ltd, HDFC Bank has doubled down on brand-forward innovation, introducing a suite of signature, ownable brand assets like its Vigil Aunty safety persona and its 30-minute digital auto loan,” the report said.
 
Soumya Mohanty, managing director and chief solutions officer, South Asia, Kantar, said: “Brands can outperform market conditions, even in the face of headwinds, when they are built on a foundation of deep consumer understanding. These resilient brands don’t just survive, they grow by staying closely aligned with evolving consumer needs and expectations.”
 
But like-for-like brand growth has slowed to 6 per cent this year, from 19 per cent last year. “Investment behind brands needs to pick up. Consumer perception of brands, where they see brands as meaningful and different, is eroding. Only when a brand is seen as meaningful and different can it last in the ranking. There is also an added need to add value,” she added.
 
According to the report, India’s top 100 most valuable brands together are now worth $523.5 billion, or around 13 per cent of the country’s GDP. This year’s list expands to 100 brands, with total brand value up 6 per cent year-on-year and 34 brands increasing their value.
 
Eighteen newcomers entered the list. UltraTech Cement, in the materials category, debuted in seventh place with a brand valuation of $14.5 billion, emerging as “the preferred choice for individual home builders, not just large-scale projects, through emotional storytelling, expert guidance and one-stop retail solutions that empower consumers in their home-building journey,” according to the report.
 
Retail chain Westside, valued at $3.3 billion, and affordable fashion label Zudio, at $2.5 billion, both from the Tata group, also made their first appearance at numbers 38 and 52.
 
Zomato remained the fastest-rising brand for the second year in a row, climbing 10 places to 21 and nearly doubling its brand value to $6 billion as it expands beyond food delivery into neighbouring lifestyle categories.
 
Travel brands were among this year’s notable climbers. Luxury hotel chain Taj reached a valuation of $2.9 billion; IndiGo, India’s largest airline, was valued at $5.1 billion; online travel platform MakeMyTrip at $2.4 billion; and automotive manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra at $5.5 billion -- signalling a growing “experience economy” across the country.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Canara Bank to raise ₹3,500 crore via AT-1 bonds in FY's first issue

JSW MG Windsor EV crosses 50,000 sales in under 400 days of launch

Stan secures investment from Sony Innovation Fund in Series A round

KEC International sees no material impact on existing Powergrid contracts

Easebuzz secures authorisation to operate as full-stack payment aggregator

Topics :Company NewsHDFC BankTCSIMRB-Kantar Brand Footprint Report

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story