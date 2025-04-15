Home / Companies / News / ICICI Lombard Gen Insurance Q4 results: Net profit slips 2% to Rs 510 cr

ICICI Lombard Gen Insurance Q4 results: Net profit slips 2% to Rs 510 cr

The total income of the company rose to Rs 5,851 crore in the quarter under review compared to Rs 5,165 crore in the year-ago period

ICICI Lombard
The company had reported a post-tax net profit of Rs 520 crore in the year-ago period. | File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 11:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

ICICI Lombard on Tuesday reported a 2 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 510 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had reported a post-tax net profit of Rs 520 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the total income of the company rose to Rs 5,851 crore in the quarter under review compared to Rs 5,165 crore in the year-ago period.

The gross direct premium income of the company improved to Rs 6,211 crore against Rs 6,073 crore in the same quarter a year ago, registering a growth of 2.3 per cent.

The board have recommended a final dividend of Rs 7 per equity share or 70 per cent of face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, ICICI Lombard said in a regulatory filing.

The solvency ratio was 2.69 times at March-end 2025 against 2.62 times on March 31, 2024, higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 1.5 times.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Walmart leases 4.6 lakh sq ft in Chennai for Rs 3.26 crore monthly rent

Swiggy partners with labour ministry to create 1.2 million jobs in 3 years

Ireda Q4 FY25 results: Net profit jumps 49% to Rs 502 cr, revenue up 37%

Reliance-ONGC-BP alliance wins Gujarat offshore block for exploration

Premium

Indian companies file $2.82 billion ECB plans with RBI in February 2025

Topics :ICICI Lombardinsurance premiumInsurance Sector

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 11:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story