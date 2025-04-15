The Ministry of Labour and Employment on Tuesday said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with food delivery platform Swiggy as part of its overall approach to increase job creation through public-private partnership.

Swiggy has also been instrumental in creating employment across various sectors, but primarily in the gig economy. With nearly 50 million jobs already available on its platform, the tie-up is expected to further enhance the linkage between job seekers and employers. The MoU is part of an overall government initiative to collaborate with private organisations for bridging gaps in the labour market. With a presence in over 500 cities across the country,

Highlighting the significance of this collaboration, Union Labour and Environment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "The National Career Service (NCS) portal is turning out to be a single-window platform for job seekers. It has data on more than 310 million people registered on the Shram portal. This integration will enable employers to effectively search for particular manpower, like 50 civil engineers within a 50-km radius of Noida, without having to advertise outside," he said.

Making hiring 'simpler and smarter'

Mandaviya added that the NCS platform would streamline the hiring process, serving as a centralised portal for both employment and skill acquisition. "Employers will be able to log into the NCS portal, enter their manpower needs, and find the right candidates at once. It will transform job matching in India," he added.

ALSO READ: Swiggy launches AI-powered Pyng app, enters professional services market The minister also noted the potential for growth in job opportunities through the move. He said that Swiggy alone is expected to create 1.2 million jobs over the next two-to-three years.

"Several more institutions are queued up to sign MoUs on these lines. I think the NCS portal will be the top platform not just in India but worldwide, enabling employers to meet their manpower requirements and providing dignified employment to crores of people," Mandaviya added.

Swiggy committed towards increasing job access

Salbh Srivastava, operations in-charge of Swiggy, welcomed the partnership with the NCS. "We feel fortunate to be part of this collaboration with the NCS. Swiggy has created lakhs of jobs over the past decade, and through this partnership, we will be able to connect with more skilled individuals. The NCS will certainly help us scale our hiring efforts and enhance employment generation across the country," he said.

Swiggy launches consumer app Pyng In another related development, Swiggy announced on Tuesday (April 15) the rollout of its latest offering, a consumer app called Pyng. The AI-powered platform aims to streamline access to a wide range of verified professionals spanning more than 100 specialisations. “As our lives become increasingly fast-paced, the demand for professional assistance—from tax planners and counsellors to yoga trainers—is growing across both personal and professional spheres,” said Nandan Reddy, co-founder and head of innovation at Swiggy. “With Pyng, we’re offering a reliable, spam-free platform where users can connect with trusted experts. By curating demand for these specialised offerings, Pyng not only empowers individual providers but also brings structure to consumers' latent needs, connecting them with reliable experts who deliver real value.” He reaffirmed Swiggy's plan to leverage the NCS platform to access a larger talent pool of skilled professionals. "We look forward to the possibilities this collaboration will create and appreciate all concerned for making this possible," Srivastava further said.

Swiggy said the app is designed to cater to evolving lifestyle needs, providing users with a dependable space to find expert help across diverse domains.