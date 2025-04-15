Walmart leases 4.6 lakh sq ft in Chennai for Rs 3.26 crore monthly rent

World’s leading retailer Walmart has leased 4.6 lakh square feet (sq ft) of space in ITPC, Chennai, for a monthly rent of Rs 3.26 crore. The American multinational retail corporation has leased the space for five years, as per the lease deed document provided by Propstack.

The rent payable by Walmart will escalate by 4 per cent every year across the lease period that started on January 1, 2025. The company leased a ground floor and four upper floors from the landlord – Radial IT Park – at the rental rate of Rs 70 per sq ft per month. It paid a deposit of Rs 19.55 crore, which is equivalent to the rent of six months.

Considering the rent escalation rate, Walmart will be paying a rent of Rs 3.8 crore per month (almost Rs 82 per sq ft per month) by December 2029.

Additionally, Walmart operates a large chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores in the United States of America and 18 other countries, including India.

In 2018, the retailer bought a majority stake in Flipkart Group, a Bengaluru-based e-commerce platform. Flipkart Group includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Flipkart Health+, Cleartrip, Ekart, Jeeves, and Super.Money.

Overall, the company’s India portfolio includes a wholesale cash-and-carry business, e-commerce platforms, and a payments and financial services platform, as well as logistics and supply chain capabilities.

Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites. Its global supply chain moves more than 100 billion items per year.