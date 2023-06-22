Home / Companies / News / IFFCO, Kapoor Enterprises ink pact for export of nano liquid urea to US

IFFCO, Kapoor Enterprises ink pact for export of nano liquid urea to US

The agreement was signed on June 21 in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US

Press Trust of India New Delhi
IFFCO, Kapoor Enterprises ink pact for export of nano liquid urea to US

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2023 | 4:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Leading fertiliser cooperative Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO) on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with California-based Kapoor Enterprises Inc for export of nano liquid urea to the US.

The agreement was signed on June 21 in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US.

"IFFCO now started exporting ...nano liquid urea to the USA," the cooperative said in a statement.

IFFCO, however, did not provide any details about the quantity and value of the contract it has bagged from Kapoor Enterprises.

Currently, the cooperative is exporting more than 5 lakh bottles of nano liquid urea to more than 25 countries.

In June 2021, IFFCO launched the world's first nano urea fertiliser, while nano DAP in April this year.

A 500-mililitre bottle of IFFCO nano urea liquid will replace at least one bag of conventional urea. The bottle can significantly bring down the cost of logistics and warehousing, the cooperative said.

IFFCO has already sold more than 5.7 crore bottles of nano liquid urea in India since its inception in the commercial market, it added.

Nano urea has been found to be effective and efficient for plant nutrition. A report by International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) stated that India can reduce Green House Gas (GHG) by 4.6 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, if the country brings 50 per cent of its rice area under nano urea as per the preliminary report by Regional Rainfed Lowland Rice Research Station, Gerua (Assam) and IRRI-ISARC trials (Kharif 2021).

Another report by E&Y said that "GHG saving from the usage of 5 bottles of nano urea is equivalent to 1 tree planted", the statement added.

Also Read

IFFCO to export nano urea to 25 nations, expects 30 cr bottles output: MD

Nano liquid urea cheaper, better, saves govt subsidy: Mansukh Mandaviya

IFFCO, Coromandel International to manufacture Nano DAP for 3 years: Govt

IFFCO to soon launch nano DAP at Rs 600/bottle of 500 ml; sees huge savings

Ministry of Agriculture approves launch of IFFCO's nano DAP fertiliser

Cyient DLM IPO to open on Jun 27, sets price band at Rs 250-265 per share

VSK Energy backed by Vikram Solar to invest $1.5 bn in new US factories

Manipal Technologies partners with Indian Bank to offer banking products

Ashrai Infra to invest Rs 1,284 cr to develop project in Greater Noida

Applied Materials to invest $400 mn in India for new engineering center

Topics :IFFCOtrade agreementsExportUS

First Published: Jun 22 2023 | 6:45 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story