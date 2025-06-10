Home / Companies / News / IFL Enterprises plans to raise up to ₹49 crore through rights issue

IFL Enterprises plans to raise up to ₹49 crore through rights issue

The issue will open for subscription for existing shareholders on June 19, and will conclude on June 30, IFL Enterprises informed BSE in a filing

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market
The capital will be used to enhance operational efficiency and expand service capabilities, it added
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 4:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Agri commodity trading firm IFL Enterprises on Tuesday said its board has approved to raise up to Rs 49.14 crore through a rights issue of equity shares.

The issue will open for subscription for existing shareholders on June 19, and will conclude on June 30, IFL Enterprises informed BSE in a filing. The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for the rights issue is June 13, it added.

"The rights issue comprises 49,14,76,620 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Re 1 each, aggregating to Rs 49.14 crore. Proceeds from the issue will be used to strengthen the company's financial position and support general corporate purposes," the company, which is involved in import, export and trading of agri commodities, said in a statement.

The capital will be used to enhance operational efficiency and expand service capabilities, it added.

The company in June last year had raised Rs 49.53 crore through a rights issue to fund its expansion plans. Its revenue jumped multifold to Rs 120 crore in FY 2024-25.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Diageo weighs Royal Challengers Bengaluru stake sale, eyes $2 bn valuation

Wealth Company launches Bharat Bhoomi Fund with Rs 1,000 cr green shoe

Cement sector to profit from $2.2 trn infra investment by 2030: Karan Adani

Prestige Group aims 59% growth in FY26 sales bookings at Rs 27,000 crore

TVS Motor unveils 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V with enhanced features

Topics :equitysharesBSE

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story