Cement sector to profit from $2.2 trn infra investment by 2030: Karan Adani

The cement industry will be a "key enabler" and is expected to benefit significantly from the approximately $2.2 trillion in investments projected in the infrastructure sector by 2030, said ACC Chairman Karan Adani.

ACC Cement, part of Adani Group's cement business, which crossed the 100 MTPA capacity milestone in April 2025, is contributing to India's growth by laying a strong, sustainable foundation for a brighter tomorrow, said Adani in the latest annual report of the company.

"The infrastructure sector, vital to realising India's economic ambitions by 2030, is projected to require investments of approximately $2.2 trillion. As a key enabler of infrastructure growth, the cement industry stands to benefit significantly from these investments," he said while addressing the shareholders.

The cement sector is set for significant expansion, and its strategic priorities are designed to leverage this potential effectively, he added. ACC is part of Ambuja Cement, which holds the billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group's cement business. ALSO READ: Gautam Adani draws ₹10.41 crore salary in FY25: Who earned more than him? "We crossed the 100 MTPA cement capacity milestone in April 2025, propelling us closer to our ambitious 140 MTPA target by FY 2027-28. As India's fastest-growing cement business, we are contributing to its growth by laying a strong, sustainable foundation for a brighter tomorrow," Karan Adani said. Moreover, he further said Adani Group's market leadership in various allied sectors is proving transformative for ACC, driving synergies across logistics, procurement, and market expansion.

"By leveraging the Group's extensive infrastructure, including ports, railways, and road networks, ACC has achieved significant cost efficiencies, streamlined operations, and enhanced delivery speed," he said. Moreover, access to Adani Group's vast energy and mining resources ensures a steady supply of raw materials at nominal costs, strengthening ACC's competitive edge. ALSO READ: Adani Enter., Green, Power: Which Adani group stock is worth investing in? The group also intends to increase the Master Supply Agreement (MSA) between Ambuja Cement and ACC for the supply of cement, clinker, and raw materials, which helps in the reduction of operational costs. "Furthermore, we intend to maximise the value we create through synergies within the Adani ecosphere, MSA with the parent Ambuja Cements Limited and several strategic expansions of our business through the addition of raw material reserves, greenfield and brownfield growth," he said.