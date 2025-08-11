IHCL acquires 51% stake in firms operated under Clarks Hotels for ₹204 cr

Taj Hotels parent and hospitality arm of the Tata group, Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), acquired 51 per cent equity stake in two companies that operate 135 hotels under the Clarks Hotels and Resorts brand for Rs 204 crore, it said in an exchange filing late on Monday.

The two companies include ANK Hotels Private Limited, which has a portfolio of 111 midscale hotels and Pride Hospitality Private Limited, which operates 24 hotels across India.

IHCL will acquire majority shareholding in ANK Hotels for Rs 110 crore and in Pride Hospitality for Rs 94 crore. The transactions are expected to be completed by November this year.

"The transactions aim to address India's heterogeneous market landscape and provide deeper geographical penetration across India in the midscale segment while continuing to pursue its asset light growth strategy," IHCL said in its filing to BSE on Monday evening. The announcement was issued after market hours. India's largest hospitality firm by market capitalisation at ~1.06 trillion saw its shares rise by 1.65 per cent to close at Rs 746.65 on BSE. ANK Hotels Private Limited operates and manages hotels under the umbrella of The Clarks Hotels & Resorts which include brands of Clarks Inn, Clarks Inn Suites and Clarks Inn Premier. Of the total 111 hotels in its portfolio, 67 are operational. The company has a turnover of Rs 14.32 crore in FY25.