Home / Companies / News / IHCL acquires 51% stake in firms operated under Clarks Hotels for ₹204 cr

IHCL acquires 51% stake in firms operated under Clarks Hotels for ₹204 cr

The two companies include ANK Hotels Private Limited, which has a portfolio of 111 midscale hotels and Pride Hospitality Private Limited, which operates 24 hotels across India

IHCL Taj hotel brand
IHCL will acquire majority shareholding in ANK Hotels for Rs 110 crore and in Pride Hospitality for Rs 94 crore. The transactions are expected to be completed by November this year.
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 11:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Taj Hotels parent and hospitality arm of the Tata group, Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), acquired 51 per cent equity stake in two companies that operate 135 hotels under the Clarks Hotels and Resorts brand for Rs 204 crore, it said in an exchange filing late on Monday.
 
The two companies include ANK Hotels Private Limited, which has a portfolio of 111 midscale hotels and Pride Hospitality Private Limited, which operates 24 hotels across India.
 
IHCL will acquire majority shareholding in ANK Hotels for Rs 110 crore and in Pride Hospitality for Rs 94 crore. The transactions are expected to be completed by November this year. 
 
“The transactions aim to address India’s heterogeneous market landscape and provide deeper geographical penetration across India in the midscale segment while continuing to pursue its asset light growth strategy,” IHCL said in its filing to BSE on Monday evening. The announcement was issued after market hours. India’s largest hospitality firm by market capitalisation at ~1.06 trillion saw its shares rise by 1.65 per cent to close at Rs 746.65 on BSE.  
 
ANK Hotels Private Limited operates and manages hotels under the umbrella of The Clarks Hotels & Resorts which include brands of Clarks Inn, Clarks Inn Suites and Clarks Inn Premier. Of the total 111 hotels in its portfolio, 67 are operational. The company has a turnover of Rs 14.32 crore in FY25.
 
Pride Hospitality Private Limited also operates and manages Clarks Safari, Clarks Collection, Clarks Resort that also fall under The Clarks Hotels & Resorts. Of the total 24 midscale hotels, 13 are operational. This company had a turnover of Rs 18.94 crore in FY25.
 
IHCL also signed a distribution and marketing agreement with Brij Hospitality Private Limited, which has a portfolio of 19 hotels under the Brij Brand, primarily across India.  
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JioFinance app offers paid tax filing and planning to simplify returns

Viceroy Research calls Vedanta Zinc International assets 'scrapheap'

SC reserves verdict on JSW Steel's ₹19,700 crore resolution plan for BPSL

Premium

ITC Hotels sets 2030 goal of 220 properties, 5,300 keys in 5 years

GIC, TPG-backed AHH targets 20 AINU hospitals by FY30, eyes GI entry

Topics :IHCLMerger and AcquisitionStake sale

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story